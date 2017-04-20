Snaggs could not stay out of trouble

When Jason Anthony Snaggs appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick some two-weeks ago, he was granted his freedom and warned to keep out of trouble.

However, the 31-year-old of Villa Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael resident found himself back in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court recently, and, as a result, will spend the next 15 months at HMP Dodds.

Snaggs who faced two charges of criminal damage to motorcars, denied that he damaged a motorcar belonging to Chelley Mayers on April 13 without lawful excuse, but admitted to another charge involving a female taxi driver on the same day.

His guilty plea meant that Snaggs breached a six-month bond imposed on him by Frederick on April 4, which saw him going home after spending seven months on a similar charge. The bond carried a three-month prison sentence.

According to Prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid, the taxi driver was transporting a passenger along Brittons New Road, St Michael when she noticed Snaggs armed with a piece of wood in the middle of the road. He was reportedly behaving in an aggressive manner, which forced the complainant to stop her vehicle. Snagss then walked up to the motorcar and hit the front windshield repeatedly, breaking it, before walking off.

The matter was reported to police and Snaggs was later arrested and charged after he admitted to the offence.

The earned him a 12-month prison term to run consecutively with the sentence for violating the bond.

Snaggs returns to court on May 11 to face the other criminal damage charge.