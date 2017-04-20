More Sandals jobs coming

The Jamaica-based hotel chain Sandals plans to more than double its workforce here by year-end, taking its current staff complement of 570 to over 1,000 workers.

Delivering brief remarks during its annual ‘Reunion’ function last night, General Manager Ferdnand Zievinger said about 600 workers were expected to find jobs when Sandals Royal Barbados opens in Dover, Christ Church this December to join Sandals Barbados in the St Lawrence Gap area.

Zievinger also reported that since construction began on the Sandals Royal last July some 1,000 workers had been employed on the building site.

Also addressing the gathering, Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association Rudy Grant said the world-renowned brand was contributing more than employment to Barbados.

“Sandals assist us in a very significant way in terms of marketing of Barbados as a tourism destination,” Grant said, adding that, “We at the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association are extremely happy to have Sandals on board to assist in the development of this very important industry.”