Meet the monarchs of CP!

On a night which saw eight “royal” delegates vying for a crown, “Sir” Rasheed Pilgrim and “Lady” Danissa Belgrave-Broomes emerged as eventual winners in the Of Kings and Queens: Courage and Pride Mr and Miss Coleridge & Parry School Pageant.

“Lady” Dreshonna Browne and “Sir” Niquon Scott provided stiff competition but had to settle for the position of first runner-up, followed by second runners-up “Lady” Taryn Catlyn and “Sir” Tarique Trotman and third runners-up “Lady” Teana Hurley and “Sir” Sergio Nucette.

Despite a late start to the proceedings, the two hour long contest was very well choreographed. There were no technical glitches and those who gathered in the school’s hall were treated to performances in the three segments of the show.

First was the casual segment and it was there that Pilgrim and Belgrave-Broomes made known their intentions of grabbing the top honours by exhibiting excellent modelling ability. In the second segment, the contestants got the opportunity to showcase their singing, acting and other talents. In the final segment, contestants took to the stage in formal wear.

Speaking to Bajan Vibes after the show, producer Kelvin Harewood said the objective this year was to highlight the Ashton Hall, St Peter school and he was extremely happy with the preparation and eventual performance of the contestants.

“I always told them the journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step and once they were willing to take that first step, they got anywhere. I’m happy it has come to a conclusion. They were a wonderful group to work with,” Harewood said.

After she was crowned, “Queen” Danissa told Bajan Vibes she considered winning the pageant to be a huge personal achievement. “I am very proud knowing two days ago I lost my voice and I had to sing and I was panicking and stressed but I realized I had to put God first,” she said.

“I think everyone on the night were winners,” she added, noting her triumph has given her inspiration to pursue her plans to continue in pageantry. “I am going to be joining Barbados Talent Teens,” she said.

So overwhelmed by the win that he shed tears of joy, “King” Rasheed described his journey through the pageant as difficult but enjoyable. “From the beginning it was hard but I loved it no matter. It was blood, sweat and tears. Tonight was the time that it paid off,” he said.