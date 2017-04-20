Callender on gun charge

A 20-year-old man was remanded to HMP Dodds recently on gun and ammunition charges.

Anthony Malik Reheem Callender of Maxwell Hill, Christ Church is accused of having in his possession on April 14, a firearm without having a valid licence to do so.

It is also alleged that he had nine rounds of ammunition in his possession

on the same day without the necessary permit.

When the unemployed man appeared in the Oistins’ Court before Magistrate Elwood Watts, he was not required to plead to the indictable charges.

The accused is expected to reappear before the same magistrate of May 16.