Broadway show comes to Barbados

Once On This Island, an intriguing, romantic musical, heads to the Frank Collymore Hall this weekend.

The eight-time Tony-nominated, Olivier Award-winning production will feature an entire local cast of 26 talented youth, who are part of Operation Triple Threat (OTT).

Students of the intensive performing arts programme will deliver the musical fable, set on an island in the French Antilles on the night of a violent tropical storm. A theatrical Caribbean adaptation of the fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, the play’s vibrant music score is expected to resonate with Barbadian audiences when it opens this Friday, April 21.

“Once On This Island is a one-of-a-kind musical theatre production. It explores the classic themes of love, loss and redemption in the context of Caribbean culture, art, religion and social structure. It is our most ambitious and anticipated production yet,” said Janelle Headley, Creative Director/Founder of OTT, who also directs the show.

Once On This Island was first presented Off-Broadway, where it opened to rave reviews before moving to Broadway. Its book and lyrics are by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. The production is being presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Besides the opening night, the show will be staged on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23. It is being presented with support from The Maria Holder Memorial Trust, Frank Collymore Hall, Banks Holdings Ltd., Rock Hard Cement, R.L. Mark & Company Ltd, Office Solutions & Systems Barbados Ltd and Capital Media HD 99.3 FM.

It follows previous successful productions from OTT, including Into The Woods, The Wiz and 13, A New Musical.