Bayne walks

Added by Desmond Brown on April 20, 2017.
Saved under Local News
All criminal charges against Pearson Antonio Bayne were discontinued today after the complainant opted not to go ahead with the case.

Bayne, 37, of Nursery #2, Four Roads, St Philip, had been arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft of a cellular phone and using threatening language. He is alleged to have committed the offences on Tuesday, April 11 at Deacons Farm, St Michael and was the subject of a wanted bulletin before surrendering to the police on Wednesday, April 19.

Bayne appeared before Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today where the matters were discontinued.

One Response to Bayne walks

  1. Gladys Collymore
    Gladys Collymore April 20, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    See! Good thing yuh give up yuh self. Or yuh never know.ha

