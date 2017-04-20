Bayne walks

All criminal charges against Pearson Antonio Bayne were discontinued today after the complainant opted not to go ahead with the case.

Bayne, 37, of Nursery #2, Four Roads, St Philip, had been arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft of a cellular phone and using threatening language. He is alleged to have committed the offences on Tuesday, April 11 at Deacons Farm, St Michael and was the subject of a wanted bulletin before surrendering to the police on Wednesday, April 19.

Bayne appeared before Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today where the matters were discontinued.