Bayne walks
All criminal charges against Pearson Antonio Bayne were discontinued today after the complainant opted not to go ahead with the case.
Bayne, 37, of Nursery #2, Four Roads, St Philip, had been arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft of a cellular phone and using threatening language. He is alleged to have committed the offences on Tuesday, April 11 at Deacons Farm, St Michael and was the subject of a wanted bulletin before surrendering to the police on Wednesday, April 19.
Bayne appeared before Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today where the matters were discontinued.
