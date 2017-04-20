AUB will be accredited, says Jones

Minister of Education Ronald Jones Wednesday sought to defend the American University of Barbados (AUB), saying the medical school was well on its way to full accreditation.

Speaking at a press briefing at AUB’s Wildey, St Michael campus to update the media on the progress of the five-year-old institution, Jones referred to rumours about the American school’s official certification.

It was not clear what was said, who had begun the rumours, or when they had began circulating.

However, the minister said those engaged in spreading the gossip had no clue what they were talking about.

“AUB has been progressing towards accreditation; there has been the exchange of letters. The Barbados Accreditation Council does not accredit medical schools in Barbados, that is done by CAAM-HP [Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions] . . . . They will work along with the Barbados Accreditation Council to issue accreditation and that process has started,” Jones stressed

He explained that the accreditation process could only begin after the first group of students graduate, and that the “original cohort would be completing in September this year in the United States and in Malta”.

He stressed that although the accreditation process was voluntary, the AUB would go through it “to ensure that they could withstand the scrutiny of the world that comes on the institution and that they could pass with flying colours.

“So AUB has met all of those basic standards and I believe that in a few years they would be fully accredited,” he added.

Meanwhile, AUB’s Associate Dean Dr Syed Kazmi said the school had received a number of calls from persons questioning the authenticity of its programme as a result of the accreditation rumours.