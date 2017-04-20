Ten homeless following fires

Police are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding two house fires which occurred in the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, which occurred sometime around 10 p.m. yesterday, fire of unknown origin damaged a three-bedroom, one bathroom wooden and wall house at #3 Whitehall, St Michael.

The house was occupied by 39-year-old Lisa Alleyne and her two children, 13 and 15 years.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Alleyne and her children locked and secured the house around 9 p.m. before leaving the residence. Around 10 p.m., the house was observed on fire.

Two fire tenders and six fire officers, under the command of Station Officer Clarence Hinds, responded and the blaze subsequently extinguished.

In the second incident, 10 people, including five adults and five children, were left homeless when three two-bedroom houses at Prescod Road, Mount Stanfast, St James, were destroyed sometime around 11:50 a.m. today.

Police have identified the homeowners as 34-year-old Andre Richards, 28-year-old Qasin Richards and 30-year-old Kimberley Richards.