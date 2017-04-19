Two injured in St Philip accident

Two men sustained injuries following an accident along Carrington Road, at its junction with Edgecumbe Hill, St Philip around 11 a.m.

The accident involved a car driven by 23-year-old Abubaker Havalivala, of Passage Road, St Michael and a truck driven by 56-year-old Vincent Chase of Redland, St George.

Havalivala received injuries to his nose and complained for chest pains.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical treatment.

Chase complained for pain to the head and back. He opted to seek private medical attention.

Police are continuing investigations.