Tattoo artist avoids prison

A 24-year-old tattoo artist Tuesday avoided a six month stint at HMP Dodds after paying a forthwith $500 fine for breaking a court-imposed bond.

Lamal Vallance Whitney of 3rd Avenue Licorish Village, My Lord’s Hill, St Michael admitted to possession of $38 worth of cannabis when he appeared before Magistrate Krisite Cuffy-Sargeant in the No.2 District ‘A’ Criminal Court.

His guilty plea to the April 16 offence meant that he breached an 18-month bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour imposed on him by another court back in January.

According to the facts read by prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock, Whitney was at home on the mentioned date when police executed a search warrant at the residence.

He was found lying on a bed with a transparent plastic bag containing 18 small Ziploc bags with the illicit drug, which weighed 7.4 grammes. He admitted knowledge and ownership when asked to account.

“I apologize for my actions,” Whitney who has 23 prior convictions for drugs and theft told the court Tuesday.

It was at that time the police prosecutor informed the magistrate that Whitney had breached his bond. After he was asked which option he would excise – the fine or prison – the money was paid to the court.

However, he now has one month to find another $1,500 for the latest drug offence. Whitney returns to court on May 19 to show proof of payment. If he fails to pay the amount, he will spend six months in prison.

However, his legal trouble does not end there as he is also charged with assaulting Lance Whitney on March 28. He denied that charge which will also come up for hearing on the May date.