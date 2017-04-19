Swimmers cop 39 medals

A total of 39 medals comprised of 12 gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze was the final tally for Team Barbados in the pool at the end of four days of gruelling competition in the 32nd CARIFTA Swimming Championships at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Complex in the Bahamas last night.

In the first event of the evening, the 400m freestyle, the lone medal for Barbados came from Hannah Gill swimming in what was the final event of her CARIFTA career. In a battle from the start, she would eventually touch the wall at 4:28:92 for silver just 0.09 seconds behind Lauren Hew of Cayman Islands (4:28:83). Bronze would go to Lily Higgs of the Bahamas finishing in 4:35:70.

Next up was the 100m breaststroke and Zachary Taylor in the 11-12 boys added a bronze medal to his haul. His time of 1:15:22 was just off the silver medal time of 1:15:02 posted by Ludovic Lomon of Guadeloupe and gold medal time of 1:13:04 posted by Sam Williamson of Bermuda. Nkosi Dunwoody would add his fifth gold for the meet in this event posting 1:09:98 ahead of Jadon Wuilliez of Antigua (1:10:39) and Shawn Neely of Bahamas (1:10:74).

The final individual event of the meet would be the 200M backstroke and Team Barbados took over the pool adding five medals to their collection. Zachary Taylor found his way to the podium once again, this time in silver medal position. His time of 2:31:72 placed him ahead of teammate Chris Pollard on the podium. Pollard would take bronze in 2:35:66 with the gold going to Max Wilson of the US Virgin Islands (2:28:71). The 13-14 duo of Danielle Titus and Tristan Pragnell swept gold for Barbados. Titus’ time of 2:26:66 placed her ahead of Jahmia Harley of Trinidad and Tobago (2:28:25) and Laureen Forman of Guadeloupe (2:30:58). Pragnell stopped the clock at 2:18:49 ahead of Terell Montplaisir of St. Lucia (2:19:35) and Zachary Moore of Cayman Islands (2:19:78). The final medal would come in what was an incredible performance from Jack Kirby in the 15-17 age group. He looked set to upset Patrick Groters of Aruba but ended in silver medal position (2:07:46) behind Groters (2:04:44) with Peter Morley taking bronze in 2:11:30.

Source: (SC)