Pedestrian struck by tree in stable condition

A 51-year-old St Michael woman is said to be in stable condition after she was struck by a falling tree in The City this morning.

Just after noon today, 51-year-old Antoinette Cumberbatch, of Long Gap, Spooners Hill, St Michael was walking in the area of the Taxi stand on lower Broad Street when the tree suddenly fell and one of the branches struck her on the head.

She received a laceration to the head and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.