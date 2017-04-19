FTC looking into sale of used vehicles

The Fair Trading Commission (FTC) has commenced investigations into the used vehicle market, in light of a number of concerns raised by customers.

Without giving details, the consumer protection agency said the focus of the study was the sale of used vehicles by dealers, and not private sales between individuals “as individuals under the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) are not considered to be engaged in trade or commerce”.

“This research follows the concerns of consumers who have purchased used vehicles and the issues which arose from said purchase. Therefore the study will seek to determine what issues relevant to this industry may be addressed under the CPA,” the FTC said in its just-released annual report for 2016.

Giving an update on fair competition practices, the commission said it had commenced a study on the agriculture sector with a focus on the poultry industry.

“The focus is on examining the key inputs into the sector and exploring the type of relationships which exist. The collection of information for the study is ongoing and is expected to be completed in the upcoming financial year,” the FTC said, adding that there has been “some engagement” with major stakeholders in the sector.

In relation to the dispute involving Wi-Connect and Digicel (Barbados) Limited, the FTC said a resolution was imminent. This ‘refusal to supply’ matter dates back to the 2011/2012 financial year when Wi-Connect, a value added service provider, claimed that Digicel refused to provide it with the necessary connectivity to deliver two-way messaging to mobile subscribers across the Caribbean.

“During the reporting period, negotiations continued with Digicel, Wi-Connect and the Commission in an effort to resolve the matter. It is expected that a resolution is imminent,” the FTC said.

The report also said research was conducted last year on the construction industry and recommendations made on how to improve consumer experience when conducting business within the sector.