Cocaine addict attempted suicide in court

A Grazettes, St Michael man who Tuesday told a magistrate he “want to kill myself” appeared to attempt suicide moments later after he was remanded to HMP Dodds.

Adamant that he wanted to free himself of the scourge of drug abuse, Shamar Renaldo Welch of Rockhampton Road told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant during a hearing into burglary and loitering charges that he was suicidal.

“Right now I want to kill myself. I was in the mental for four weeks Ma’am . . . . I was there for cocaine and the police come and pick me up off the sidewalk.

“I know I going to get sentenced but I want to get detox,” Welch told the magistrate before she remanded to prison until May 16, when the details of the case will be heard and he will be sentenced.

He had earlier admitted to entering the home of Michael Stuart on March 3 as a trespasser and stealing $600 in cash, two birds worth $700, two pairs of scissors worth $8 belonging to the homeowner, as well as a chain worth $700, a wallet worth $50 and $400 in cash belonging to Jamal Stuart.

He also confessed to loitering on the premises of Alvin Edwards on March 15 with cause to suspect that he was about to commit theft.

However, before Prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock could say anything pertaining to bail, Welch made his intentions clear.

Upset that he was being remanded, the 28-year-old pleaded with the magistrate that he wanted “my sentencing now, please?”

Welch was ordered from the dock to a side bench to wait for a transfer to the cells at Central Police Station in preparation for transportation to the St Philip penitentiary.

In less than a minute police officers were rushing towards him and shouting to get his attention as Welch, who was wearing handcuffs, removed one of his shoelaces, tied it around his neck and started to pull in what appeared to be an attempt to strangle himself.

The prosecutor was able to remove the lace while a prison guard removed the other one still attached to his shoe, as well as his belt. Three officers then escorted him from the No. 2 District “A” Criminal Court.

Welch is no stranger to the justice system as he has a string of offences, the most recent consists of 11 counts of theft across three parishes – Christ Church, St Michael and St Peter – including the theft of a number of bangles worth over $17,000. He is currently on $22,000 bail for those offences.

Welch’s action came on the heels of the death of a 34-year-old Christ Church man who was discovered hanging by his pants from an iron bar in a holding cell at the Oistins Police Station last week.

Lawmen said the deceased was brought into custody at the police station as a suspect on April 13. (FW)