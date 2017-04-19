Accused church thief gets bail

A young man who has been on remand since last year accused of stealing from a church was Wednesday released on $9,000 bail with one surety after the prosecution withdrew its objection.

Jamal Shane Quintyne of Grazettes Main Road, St Michael is charged with entering the New Testament Church of God on Bank Hall, St Michael and stealing speakers valued at $400; two microphones worth $200 and a surge protector valued at $250.

However, he was not required to plead to the indictable offence, which allegedly occurred sometime between February 5

and 6, 2015.

When his case came up for hearing today before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the No.2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, Prosecutor Station Sergeant Janice Ifill said the Crown no longer objected to bail.

Before releasing the accused Cuffy-Sargeant warned Quintyne about returning to the church. “Usually I tell people to go to church but I don’t want you to go to this particular church. Stay away from the premises wherever it is located,” she advised.

She also placed Quintyne on a daily 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. He returns to court on May 29.

Meantime, a Jamaican woman charged with arson was also granted bail, but was unable to secure a surety and had to be returned to HMP Dodds.

Kimone Tasheeka Carty, who lives at Bransea Apartments, Brighton Terrace, Black Rock, St Michael appeared before Cuffy-Sargeant accused of destroying an apartment belonging to Mohammed Saed Haveliwala by fire on March 15 without lawful excuse.

As such the 24-year-old dancer who has been on remand since March, will reappear in court on May 17.

Carty is also accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Sasha Gaye on the same day.

She was not required to enter a plea to either of the indictable charges.