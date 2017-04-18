UK: Theresa May to seek snap election

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has announced plans to call a snap general election on June 8.

She said Britain needed certainty, stability and strong leadership following the EU referendum.

Explaining the decision, May said: “The country is coming together but Westminster is not.”

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said his Labour Party wanted the election, calling it a chance to get a government that puts “the majority first”.

There will be a vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday to approve the election plan – the prime minister needs two thirds of MPs to vote in favour to hold a vote before the next scheduled election date of 2020.

Explaining her change of heart on an early election, May said: “I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election.” (BBC)