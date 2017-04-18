Two people injured in accident at Sol Service Station on Bay Street
Two people are nursing injuries following an accident involving a car and a pedestrian in front of the Sol Banyan Service Station on Bay Street, St Michael early this morning
The car was driven by 31-year-old Jermaine Williams of Durant’s Village, Holders Hill, St James whilst the pedestrian was 19-year-old Christopher Tossaunt of Chelsea, St Michael.
According to police, Tossaunt was sitting on a wall outside the service station, when Williams who was driving along Bay Street, struck the embankment, lost control and collided with Tossaunt.
Tossaunt was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he was treated and discharged with a broken collarbone.
Williams received scratches to his face but refused medical attention.
He had to be driving fast to get up on the sidewalk to hit that man stupseeee
Only in Buhbaydus: news-flash: Yup, low wall, strikes passing car. Nope, cyan blame nearby utility pole…though it was a witness instead of being usual culprit. Nope, ’twas not a starry night, …t’was broad daylight, and dry road too.. Hmmm…that’s the inverse of the daylights that was scared outa the luckless youngster said to be peacefully sitting on said wall….and his ( previously-dry pants) also under went a change to very wet, and a bit messy too.
Hey…why don’t we look on the BRIGHT side: some body-work guy AND a car-painter got some wuk…dry-cleaners swung into business; two mason’s and a guy to mix got three day’s wuk….etc….plus Esther’s unemployment graph dipped infinitesimally….blazed brilliantly for a second..then sputtered out as it dawned on us that most car parts, re-bar steel rods, re-insurance premiums, special car paints, dry-cleaning equipment etc …are mostly IMPORTED.,.using our scarce F/X.
Perspective: it changes everything…y’know?