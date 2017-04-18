Two people injured in accident at Sol Service Station on Bay Street

Two people are nursing injuries following an accident involving a car and a pedestrian in front of the Sol Banyan Service Station on Bay Street, St Michael early this morning

The car was driven by 31-year-old Jermaine Williams of Durant’s Village, Holders Hill, St James whilst the pedestrian was 19-year-old Christopher Tossaunt of Chelsea, St Michael.

According to police, Tossaunt was sitting on a wall outside the service station, when Williams who was driving along Bay Street, struck the embankment, lost control and collided with Tossaunt.

Tossaunt was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he was treated and discharged with a broken collarbone.

Williams received scratches to his face but refused medical attention.