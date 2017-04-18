Titus, Dunwoody splash gold

The first event to be contested on the third night of the 32nd CARIFTA Swimming Championships at the Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatic Centre, Nassau, Bahamas, Monday, was the 200m individual medley and repeating their gold medal performances from the previous night in the 400IM were Danielle Titus and Nkosi Dunwoody.

Titus faced a brief challenge from silver medallist Tanya Fernald of Suriname in the breaststroke leg, however this would be short-lived and Titus finished in 2:29:36, nearly two seconds ahead of Fernald (2:31:06). Dunwoody left clear waters behind him from the start and by the turn for the final freestyle leg he would have a three-body length lead on his nearest rival. He finished in 2:18:32 ahead of the silver medallist (2:20:90) and bronze medal winner (2:21:21). To round off the individual medley medals, Luis Sebastian Weekes (2:10:04) and Jack Kirby (2:11:18) took silver and bronze respectively with gold going to Patrick Groters of Aruba (2:04:69).

Turning to the 50m breaststroke, once again Nkosi Dunwoody would annihilate his competition and secure his second gold of the evening and fourth of the meet in a time of 31:04, a new 13-14 national age group record. Silver went to Cameron Browne of Jamaica (31:43) and bronze to Davante Carey of Bahamas (31:54).

Unable to medal in the 100m freestyle, Team Barbados would come back to dominate the 200m butterfly events. The 11-12 duo of Keilani Talma and Aza Dunwoody would take the silver and bronze respectively in very impressive times of 2:38:47 and 2:38:56. Gold went to Stephanie Royston of Cayman Islands in 2:37:15. In the boys 11-12, Christopher Pollard would get the gold in 2:25:80 with Nigel Forbes of the Bahamas taking silver in 2:28:59 and Stephen Mulongo of Guadeloupe taking bronze. In the final 200 fly event, Luis Sebastian Weekes finished with superb form to steal the silver medal (2:11:18) from John Bodden of Cayman Islands (2:11:42). Gold went to Kael Yorke of Trinidad and Tobago (2:09:98).

The 4 x 200m freestyle relay would add the final two medals of the night for Team Barbados, bringing the total for the evening to eleven. The 13-14 boys took bronze (8:42:84) behind Bahamas in silver position (8:37:09) while Guadeloupe took gold (8:15:71). The 15-17 boys dream team of Jack Kirby, Luis Sebastian Weekes, Kobi Talma and Damon St. Prix captured the bronze (8:07:43) with silver going to the Cayman Islands (8:04:91) and gold to Martinique (8:00:35).

Source: (SC)