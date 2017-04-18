Police investigate shooting at Durant’s Village, St James

Police are investigating a shooting incident at 4th Avenue, Durant’s Village, St James that resulted in minor damage to a small shop today.

According to lawmen, around 12.45 p.m., two men opened fire on Pierre’s Variety, which is attached to a dwelling house occupied by 29-year-old Pierre Sandiford. The men then fled the scene.

The shop assistant and some of the occupants of the house were at home but no one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information relating to the incident to contact the Holetown police station at 417-1700 or 419- 1701, police emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.