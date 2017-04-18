‘I was stressed’

Thief gives reason for stealing four energy drinks

A habitual thief will spend the remainder of 2017 in prison after he was sentenced to 12 months at HMP Dodds Tuesday afternoon for stealing four energy drinks.

Andrew Melvin Franklyn of Edgecumbe Tenantry, St Philip who has been on remand for the past three months, admitted to Magistrate Kristie Cuffy Sargeant that he stole the drinks worth $28 belonging to DHB Holdings on January 26.

In presenting the facts, police prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock revealed that Franklyn entered the Sol Service Station on Bay Street, St Michael and was seen by employees removing the items and placing it in a haversack. He then walked out of the establishment.

The matter was reported to the manager who followed Franklyn via motor vehicle along the said road. He was able to stop the man and made a request for the items to be returned.

However, Rock told the magistrate that Franklyn handed over one of the drinks which he placed on the passenger seat of the vehicle and then made his escape. The theft was reported to the police and Franklyn who has 16 previous convictions, was later arrested following investigations.

Addressing the magistrate Tuesday, Franklyn apologized for his actions. He went on to explain that at the time of the offence he was going through some stressful times as he had just gotten out of a relationship.

“I was stressed and when the woman left me, I just wanted to be drunk,” Franklyn explained, saying that he stole only two of the drinks from the service station.

“I only took two Monsters from the gas station and I left home with two. The officer charged me for all four of the drinks because all were cold. The cold ones mixed with the hot ones,” he told the magistrate.

“I am at the mercy of the court. I am asking for leniency and to take my three months on remand into consideration. Don’t use my antecedents against me because I have already paid my debt to society on those,” he added.

However, the magistrate did not believe a word of what Franklyn said. “You are trying to give the impression that this is a one-off situation and that is not the case,” she said.

She then addressed the lead investigating officer in the case and congratulated him on a job well done after requesting his presence in court.

“The Court wants to congratulate you on a job well done . . . . You exercised common sense under the circumstances,” she to the officer as she sentenced Franklyn to time in prison.