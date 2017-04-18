Fleurette shows her class

The Victor Cheeseman-trained three-year-old filly Fleurette made it a pillar to post victory in the 67th running of the Barbados Guineas at the Garrison Savannah Monday.

Luther G Miller III who co-owns Fleurette along with his wife Suzanne, enjoyed his second Barbados Guineas success after having his first victory in the first leg of the triple crown with Taalahornee back in 1995. The Guineas followed The Bajan Blue Restaurant Trophy which Fleurette won on Sandy Lane Gold Cup day on March 4 and she now remains unbeaten for 2017 from four starts.

Hustled out of the gates by jockey Rickey Walcott, the quick filly showed blinding speed going around the paddock bend in the $30 000 three-year-old classic. Fleurette was quickly joined by Rockley and Oberoi. At the top of the straight Walcott shook the reins and Fleurette quickened her pace getting home from Oberoi and a fast-finishing De Girlz Dem Sugar with Black Rock hanging on for fourth. The forecast paid $970, Trifecta $29.45 and Superfecta $107.

Cheeseman won his fourth Guineas in six years, while jockey Walcott celebrated his second success after winning on Poetic Licence in 2015. In race four horse number nine Easter Monday lived up to his name to score a last to first victory in the Loving Memory Of Local Speed Stakes And Trophy Handicap $20 000 event.

In the Street Vendor Handicap for the top rated horses there was a massive upset as Janak’s Gold sent shockwaves through the grandstand. The Jonathan Simpson-trained gelding shot clear in the 1570 meter event getting home from Infrared, Marcus Antonius and Indiano Jones, with 2017 Sandy Lane Gold Cup winner Dorsett running a very disappointing fifth out of seven runners.

There was a very large turnout at races on Easter Monday Bank Holiday with kids flying kites and families enjoying a picnic setting. Jockeys Walcott, Lester Edwards and Jarelle Beckles all recorded double wins on the day with Reshawn Latchman and Delano Lopez having single wins on the eight-race card. Jonathan Simpson was the only trainer to saddle two winners, winning the first race on the day with Brighton Belle then sending out Janak’s Gold in race 7.

Racing continues on Friday, April 28 – Heroes Day.

Source: (KL)