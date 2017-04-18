Bitter-sweet

Victory for Barbados Pride but result only good for second place

Barbados Pride won their tenth and final game against Jamaica Scorpions in the WICB Professional Cricket League (PCL) Digicel Regional 4-Day Tournament by 26 runs at Kensington Oval Tuesday afternoon.

Set 341 for victory, Scorpions were bowled out for 314 forty-five minutes after lunch. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican was the leading bowler with five wickets for 87 runs from 26.1 overs.

The Scorpions started the day on 114 for one with the overnight batsmen Chadwick Walton on 70 and Trevon Griffith, the left-handed Guyanese on 25.

Griffith was the first wicket to fall, caught at wide mid-on by Ashley Nurse off the bowling of Warrican for 53. Griffith’s 53 was made in 152 minutes off 128 deliveries, and he struck seven fours and one six.

Fellow opener Walton top-scored with 93 which contained seven fours and four sixes. He batted for 196 minutes and faced 181 balls. Just inside the hour mark, Walton lost his wicket with his fifth first class century in sight when he was brilliantly taken at short leg by Kyle Corbin off off-spinner Kenroy Williams.

When West Indies middle-order batsman Jermaine Blackwood was dismissed by left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn for 44 off the last ball before lunch, the Scorpions were in a spot of trouble at 241 for five. Blackwood edged Benn to Nurse at slip after he had struck three fours and a six in a breezy 66-ball knock.

Benn had the Scorpions wobbling further at 246 for six wickets just after lunch when he trapped wicketkeeper Devon Thomas lbw for 24. But the Pride were in for a major scare in the form of newcomer Fabian Allen.

Allen, batting at number seven, scored a whirlwind 60 in 45 minutes from 35 balls with three fours and six mighty sixes to give the Scorpions a glimmer of hope. He caused the home side great worries and added 44 for the ninth wicket with captain Nikita Miller before Warrican had Miller caught by Benn at slip.

The Pride finally breathed a sigh of relief when the belligerent Allen was taken by captain Kevin Stoute at cover off Warrican.

On Saturday (the first day of the match) Jamaica Scorpions had won the toss and elected to field.

The hosts lost several early wickets and slumped to 98 for 5 after 35 overs. The innings was repaired by opener Kyle Corbin (51) along with all-rounders Justin Greaves and Kenroy Williams who shared a sixth wicket partnership of 124 in 125 minutes from 221 balls.

Greaves played several drives sweetly through the offside and eventually completed his maiden first-class century ten minutes before the close of play.

Williams, who started slowly, played several attractive strokes as he gained confidence. Williams made a valuable 82, his highest score in first-class cricket, before he was dismissed with the Pride total on 220.

At the close of play the Pride were 297 for the loss of six wickets. Greaves was unbeaten on 104 and Ashley Nurse was on 33 not out.

They were dismissed for 377 on Easter Sunday (the second day). Greaves added ten more runs to his overnight score while Nurse compiled 60.

Fast bowler Derval Green and part-time off spinner John Campbell had the identical bowling figures of 3 wickets for 57 runs. Green bowled 17 overs including 4 maidens. Campbell bowled 17.1 overs.

The Scorpions were bowled out for 224 at the end of the second day. Devon Thomas with 59 and Trevon Griffith, 39, were the two significant contributors to the Scorpions’ innings.

Greaves with his right-arm medium pace took 3 wickets for 40 runs. Nurse, who opened the bowling with his off spin, had 2 for 50 from 16.3 overs and veteran left arm spinner Benn chipped in with 2 for 51.

Even though Barbados Pride had a lead of 153 they refused to enforce the follow-on.

They were then dismissed for 187 in their second innings. Scorpions’ captain Miller with four wickets for 46 runs from 22.1 overs and his fellow spinner Allen ( four for 47 from 14 overs) spun a web around the Pride batsmen.

Stoute made 52 and eventual Man of the Match Greaves followed his first innings century with a solid 34.

However, the Pride’s victory was only good for second place to 2017 champions Guyana Jaguars, who for the third year in a row captured the Regional Four-Day title.

Yesterday the Guyana Jaguars crushed Windward Islands Volcanoes by an innings and 122 runs inside three days in their final round game at the Guyana National Stadium to wrap up victory in the tournament.