Big winners at Oistins Fish Festival

As expected the Dolphin Skinning and Flying Fish Boning competitions were major crowd pullers at the annual Oistins Fish Festival now in its 40th year.

And again there was no stopping, Tyrone Shorey as he blitzed his three rivals to walk away with his 14th title even though he paused at times to give them a chance to catch up.

“That’s something I do all the time, I pause to give them a little chance and entertain the crowd,” Shorey told Barbados TODAY after collecting his $700 prize compliments CIBC First Caribbean Bank.

According to the undisputed Dolphin Skinning King, the win felt natural.

“It’s the norm for me, easy! It feels like all the other years that I won,” Shorey said, adding that he had no plans of putting down his knife anytime soon.

“I going till I get 50, six more years and then I will stop.”

It was a keen contest on the bright, sunny afternoon.

Fabian Doughty finished second to collect a $500 purse and Damian Warner $300 for third.

In the Flying Fish Boning competition, Gracelyn Moseley, a familiar face at the Oistins Fish Market for the past 38 years, retained her title for the seventh consecutive year.

While grateful, Moseley confessed she was not “really hoping” to take the top spot this time around.

“Because the fish was not to the best quality as I would have liked them to be [but] I feel good,” she told Barbados TODAY. Moseley walked away with $1,000 compliments of FLOW and a trophy.

Second place Shena Williams, a former champion, who won $800 and a trophy said: “ I feel great, I thank the God for whatever he has done, I feel wonderful.”

Sheena Griffith who is based at the Bridgetown Fish Market took the third spot in the five-woman competition to secure $600.

“I feel great. I just took a chance so I am thankful for whatever I got. God is good,” said Griffith who made the top three for the first time since she began entering the contest three years ago.

The boat-racing event was another crowd pleaser and saw 18-year-old Akeem Durant leaving behind far more seasoned boat owners in his waves.

The Silver Sands teen who owns a Moses named Ballbouy won a $1,000 prize from sponsor Barbados Labour Party Senator Wilfred Abrahams.

“I prepared since three months ago. I feel excited . . . was glad to win,” Durant who plans to use the money to repair his boat explained.

Meanwhile, Senator Abrahams said that he got involved in the festival because it is “community minded” and needed sponsorship.

“We as Barbadians need to invest in our community building activities and in our outreach programs. So they did not have to convince me to get on board,” he said.