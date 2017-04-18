Barbados Met Office issues High Surf Advisory and small craft warning

The Barbados Meteorological Office has issued a high surf advisory and a small craft warning for the island from 6 p.m. today until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the forecasters, a low-pressure system anchored in the north-central Atlantic has been generating large northerly swells, which are propagating southwards into the Lesser Antilles.

As a result, it is expected that northerly swells of 3.0 to 4.0m (10 to 13 ft) will start to affect coastal waters around Barbados, particularly on the west, north and eastern side of the island from tonight.

This activity is expected to persist for at least another 24 hours and according to the forecasters may become even more adverse at times of high tide.

The Met office cautions that large waves and dangerous rip-currents can be expected mainly along the west, north, and east coasts of Barbados, which will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators.

Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are also advised to stay out of the water.