UPDATE: Black Rock resident dies in house fire
Police have released the identity of the man who was burnt to death in a house fire at Clarkes Road, Free Hill, Black Rock, St Michael, yesterday. He is 56-year-old Cedric Beaumonte McCarthy.
McCarthy was the owner and sole occupant of a house that was destroyed in the blaze.
At around 9:28 a.m., police received a report of a fire in the community. Fire officials, who were on the scene when the police arrived, reported that charred human remains had been discovered.
Two wooden and wall houses were destroyed by the fire which also caused minor damages to two other houses.
Three fire tenders along with 12 fire officers, under the command of Divisional Officer Errol Gaskin, responded to the scene.
As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding a fire, police are appealing to anyone who can provide any information that could assist to contact the nearest police station.
Well by now the majority of you should have already agreed with me about the Racial and Religious hypocrisy that exist in Barbados . . . . better known as ” Little England ” also better known as ” buhbaydus ” also better known as ” Bim “.
I have not even seen a picture of Mr.Cedric B. Mc.Carthy but I do know his race. How do I know his race ? because in comparison to a few weeks ago when a picture of another family of a different race who had nothing was “splattered ” all over the media etc , etc , there was an out pour of ” wows – my God how could this happen – God is good – so sorry to hear that ‘ from the religious extremists , and Holy rollers . . . . a bunch of hypocrites.
But now , it’s a different race and it’s been hours since this very unfortunate tragedy that took the life of a different race , so now there are no ” oh my God comments nor no ” so sad to hears this ” coming from FOLKS such as Dr.Paula Estwick or Heather Straker saying how drastic of a tragedy this was . . . .