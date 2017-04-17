Strong earthquake jolts St Kitts

Added by Desmond Brown on April 17, 2017.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted St Kitts and Nevis early Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Unit said the tremor was recorded at 1:23 a.m. (local time) at Latitude 17.48 N, Longitude 61.20 W and a depth of 10 km.

“It’s the strongest I ever felt. I thought it was my dogs under the bed. It was strong,” said former Miss St Kitts, Sudeakka Francis, in a post on her Facebook page.

The centre of the quake was located 83 km NE of St John’s, Antigua; 141 km NNE of Point-Pitre, Guadeloupe and 171 km East of Basseterre.

