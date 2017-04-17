St James South keeps tradition alive

Scores of families in the St James South constituency converged on the Wanstead Ridge Park today Easter Monday as they joined in the eighth annual kite flying family fun day, hosted by Member of Parliament for the area Donville Inniss.

The opportunity, which provided for children to learn the art of kite making and engage in the festive pastime of flying them, coincided with similar events across the island.

Inniss, who was present with his youngest son, told Barbados TODAY while he was pleased with the turnout, he was still not satisfied that children were engaged in the yearly tradition as much as he would have liked.

“I certainly don’t want it to be a dying tradition. Some of us felt over the years that our young boys in particular, must be taught the art of kite making and flying a kite. It is a unique skill and that is why we do it here to try and get the fathers and sons out,” Inniss said.

“You would be surprised that there are some people in their 20s that never made a kite and have never flown a kite,” said Inniss, who had earlier flown a kite that later ended up in a nearby tree.

Recalling his kite flying days as a teenager, Inniss said the pastime in the St James South constituency was also intended o gett more families to come out and utilize the park. (MM)