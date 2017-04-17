Pastor says St Joseph needs development

Pastor Carlos Brathwaite of Dunamis Outreach Ministries has lamented what he calls the lack of development in the parish of St Joseph.

He told members of the media, following the launch of New Life in Christ Ministry at the St Bernard’s Primary School, that the rural parish needs social and infrastructural development to reach its fullest potential.

“It is a community or parish that really needs to have greater development of its human resources and human capital. The people are, in my view, longing for someone to show them that they really care,” said Brathwaite.

The Wesleyan Holiness Pastor said he is anxiously awaiting the reopening of the Andrew’s Sugar Factory as he believes this will help in addressing the unemployment situation in the rural communities.

“Because it is a rural parish, it needs to have some kind of industrial development to be able to provide jobs and opportunities for the people. I am anxiously awaiting the commencement and the completion of Andrew’s Sugar Factory which I believe will provide the opportunities for employment for the residents,” he said.

While recognizing the efforts made by Member of Parliament Dale Marshall, Brathwaite said that more resources need to be allocated to social development and road infrastructure.

“These things are necessary,” he said.

Brathwaite said the church’s role in St Joseph is to help the community.

“The church brings a spiritual dimension to the community, it’s not here to take from but rather to help in the community outreach and focus on the community. As a new church in this community, I believe with the help of God we can begin to be a catalyst for the issues raised,” he added. (KK)