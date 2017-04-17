Government shall prevail in BNTCL and Hyatt cases, says Sinckler

Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler is confident that Government will prevail against the legal challenge mounted by Rubis West Indies Limited to stop the sale of the state-owned Barbados National Terminal Company Limited (BNTCL) to regional petroleum giant Sol.

And he has also brushed aside the legal challenge to the construction of the 15-storey Hyatt Hotel at Bay Street mounted by attorney–at-law David Comissiong, as baseless.

Sinckler broke his silence on both matters today as he spoke to reporters while hosting an Easter Kite Flying competition at the Carlton cricket grounds for his St Michael North West constituency.

Last month Rubis secured an interim injunction barring the proposed $US100 million sale, which it argued would create a monopoly.

The company also filed an application in the High Court for Judicial Review of a decision to approve the inclusion of a 15-year moratorium clause in the Sale and Purchase Agreement between a Sol Subsidiary and the Barbados National Oil Company Limited (BNOCL).

Sinckler told Barbados TODAY that he was satisfied that the deal was fully transparent and would pass the scrutiny of the court.

“It is a court case which we will respond to. Obviously I can’t go into too much detail at this stage but I believe we have a clear, transparent and substantive case and I am confident that once both sides are heard, the Government’s side will prevail,” said Sinckler.

The Finance Minister also maintains the Government is in a good position to defend the construction of the proposed Hyatt resort.

Sinckler contended that the legal action taken by Comissiong was nothing more than “political posturing” and suggested that the court should not have a difficult time seeing the merits of the Government’s position.

“We have another court injunction where Hyatt is concerned but again I believe that once both sides are heard, that would be dispensed with as it ought to be.

“I believe that this is purely a political exercise and anybody could see where that is going but we would let the court deal with it,” Sinckler said.