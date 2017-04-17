Fun day for tiny tots

The tiny tots of the Erdiston Nursery School celebrated their Easter Monday in fine style.

The little ones hopped on stage and paraded their beautiful Easter bonnets for their excited parents, teachers and peers who gathered at the school for the annual parade.

Although there were a few hiccups before the start of the parade, the children were eager to get on stage to display their lovely hats, which were beautifully complemented by specially designed outfits.

As each student touched the stage, loud cheers and applause could be heard from the audience who sought to cheer them on, especially the ones who were a bit shy and teary eyed at first.

The students were divided into groups including Lively Landships and Fantastic Folk Singers.

The bonnets in those two themes featured many creative designs and paid tribute to Sing Out Barbados and ably depicted characters such as the nut seller and sailors.

With the creative use of construction paper, bunnies, flowers, ribbons, grass and many other supplies, the students were able to tell a story with their bonnets.

Flowing the parade, the little ones put down their bonnets and enjoyed a lovely fun day in the park. (DB)