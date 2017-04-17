Easter message from Barbados Integrity Movement

As Barbados celebrates what can be constituted as one of the most significant events of the Christian Faith; the Barbados Integrity Movement notes that most Barbadians have come from or eventually gravitated to a religious background which has been known to have shaped the fundamental principles from which we are guided today.

While the Barbadian landscape is representative of numerous cultures which may not all share the same religious beliefs; our country, for the most part, has a deep reverence for GOD and the tenets that are representative of such a belief system through examples of godly living.

These principles are the very bedrock that we as Barbadians have grown to expect in each other irrespective of cultural diversity; principles such as respect for fellow man, respect for law and order, courteous behaviour, helpfulness, respect for elders, discipline and many others too numerous to mention.

Let us reflect as a Nation on where we have gone wrong and how we can work hand in hand to recover our very brilliant past and the legacies of our forefathers and in so doing plot a new chart for our tomorrow by the grace of the Almighty God!

Can it be done? Yes, together we will achieve this and together we must!

Let us embrace each other along with all those who have chosen to call Barbados home and in so doing, let us rebuild our society one precious person at a time.

Easter is the message or characterization of the impossible (from death to life) being evidenced by the reality of the power of GOD to change everything negative into a positive for His good.

Dear Barbadians let us accomplish what seems unrealistic to the human eye by fully committing our country’s future into the hands of the Almighty GOD.

Let peace, love, hope and nationhood prevail in every aspect of our society so that we as good citizens can one day soon proudly proclaim “Alas, Barbados has risen again”, with the hopes of never returning to dismal days of deep despair.

Fellow Barbadians we are ready to serve and grow with you; we are ready to chart a new unprecedented course of Nation Building that will enable and empower our generations to come!

Happy Easter and GOD Bless Barbados.

From the BIM – “Together We Will”!