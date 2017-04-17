CARIFTA – Day 3- Rock wins second medal

Roneldo Rock won Barbados’ tenth medal with a bronze in the Under-18 Boys 800m at the CARIFTA games.
This is Rock’s second bronze medal. He also finished third in the Under-18 Boys 1500m.

