CARIFTA Day 3- Bajan boys go for gold

Tre Hollingsworth and Nathan Fergusson continue their quest for gold when they contest the Under-18 Boys 110m hurdles this afternoon. They both qualified this morning at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao.

Hollingsworth ran 14.04 for the fourth fastest time heading into that event while Fergusson is one split second behind 14.05.