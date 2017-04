CARIFTA – Barbados wins gold in Under 18 Boys 4x400m relay

Barbados captured gold in the Under-18 Boys 4x400m relay at the 46th CARIFTA games.

The winning team – Nathan Fergusson, Kyle Gale, Antoni Hoyte- Small and Rasheem Griffith who anchored his country to victory celebrate in this photo with Minister of Sports Stephen Lashley.