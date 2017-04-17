Barbados gets a third gold medal

Added by Sandy Deane on April 17, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

Jonathan Jones won Barbados’ third gold medal at the 46th Flow CARIFTA games in the Under-20 Boys 800m.

One Response to Barbados gets a third gold medal

  1. sticks and stones April 17, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    these youth are a shining example for today’s older adults to follow . Really aghast at the lack of commentary here , however not surprised since politics is not the main focus

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *