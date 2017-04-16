North Korea attempts to launch missile but fails

North Korea attempted to fire a missile it introduced at a massive military parade – but it was an embarrassing failure when the weapon blew up four or five seconds after being launched.

It is thought to be one of the country’s new ‘game-changer’ intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) which was revealed to the world in a display of military might yesterday.

The South Korean defence ministry said it had detected a failed launch from Sinpo – where North Korea’s biggest submarine base is located.

According to a military official, the weapon is ‘presumed to be a new ICBM’ as it is longer than the existing KN-08 or KN-14 missiles.

US defence secretary James Mattis said Donald Trump is ‘aware’ of the launch and has no further comment.

The South Korean defence ministry said in a statement: ‘North Korea attempted to test an unidentified type of missile from Sinpo area in the South Hamkyong Province this morning, but we suspect the launch has failed.’