Fogging schedule for April 18-21

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health continues its efforts to eradicate the Aedes aegypti mosquito this week when its fogging programme moves into several parishes.

On Tuesday, April 18, areas to be fogged in St Michael are Lodge Hill, Harbour View Road, Rock Dundo Heights, Well Gap with Avenues, Hinds Hill, Castries Road, Cave Hill, White Hill, Rock Dundo Park, the Bridgetown Port and environs.

On Wednesday, April 19, the team will be in Christ Church, fogging Newton Terrace with Avenues, Newton, King’s Court, Ashby Land, Lodge Road, Durants Development, Evergreen Road, Windy Ridge, Church Hill, Providence, Pilgrim Road, Coverley, Coverley Terrace and surrounding areas.

On Thursday, April 20, spraying takes place in St Philip in Crane, Union Development, Apple Drive, Tangerine Street, Pine Avenue, Seaview, Long Bay, Ruby, Ruby Park, Ruby Tenantry, Work Hall, Jessamy Lane, Union Hall, Union Park and neighbouring districts.

On Friday, April 21, the exercise continues in St George and St Philip in Watts Village, Campaign Castle, Ebenezer, Brereton, Bentley Tenantry, Breezy Hill Development, Chapel Land, Cottage Vale, Cox Hill, Dodds Tenantry, Webb Hill, Cliff Den and environs.

Householders are reminded to open their doors and windows to allow the spray to enter. The fogging exercise runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each day. (BGIS)