Finals Day at the Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000

Finals day at the World Surf League (WSL) Barbados Surf Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 has been called ON for women’s Quarterfinals bouts to start the day.

North America Tour Manager, Brian Robbins, and event organizers arrived to more waves coming through at Drill Hall Beach for a champion to be crowned.

“Today is a huge day for the community and island of Barbados as a whole to see who wins this inaugural title,” Robbins said. “We’ll start with women’s Quarterfinals and then go right into the men’s with that same rotation until the Final. The waves are still looking good and everyone’s set to crown our champions by the end of the day.”

Former women’s Championship Tour (CT) competitor Alesa Quizon (HAW) will face-off against local Barbadian talent Chelsea Roett (BRB).

Fellow Barbardos-native Chelsea Tuach (BRB) must deal with 17-year-old Hawaiian threat Brisa Hennessy (HAW) in Quarterfinal, Heat 4 to wrap up the women’s action.

Yesterday’s breakout performer Shane Campbell (AUS) is pitted against one of the QS’s elite, Santiago Muniz (ARG) to kick off the men’s Quarterfinals.

In Quarterfinal, Heat 3, the Barbadian’s last men’s hope Josh Burke (BRB) must overcome an in-form Evan Geiselman (USA).

Upcoming Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000 Men’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

QF 1: Shane Campbell (AUS) vs. Santiago Muniz (ARG)

QF 2: Bino Lopes (BRA) vs. Rafael Teixeira (BRA)

QF 3: Josh Burke (BRB) vs. Evan Geiselman (USA)

QF 4: Keanu Asing (HAW) vs. Nomme Mignot (FRA)

Upcoming Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000 Women’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

QF 1: Alessa Quizon (HAW) vs. Chelsea Roett (BRB)

QF 2: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Holly Wawn (AUS)

QF 3: Claire Bevilacqua (AUS) vs. Tessa Thyssen (BLM)

QF 4: Brisa Hennessy (HAW) vs. Chelsea Tuach (BRB)