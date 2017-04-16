Black Rock resident dies in house fire

A 56-year-old man was burnt to death in a house fire at Clarkes Road, Free Hill, Black Rock, St Michael, this morning.

Police said, at the family’s request, they have withheld the man’s name until other family members have been notified of his death. But they said he was the owner and sole occupant of a house that was destroyed in the blaze.

At around 9:28, police received a report of a fire in the community. Fire officials, who were on the scene when the police arrived, reported that charred human remains had been discovered.

Two wooden and wall houses were destroyed by the fire which also caused minor damages to two other houses.

Three fire tenders along with 12 fire officers, under the command of Divisional Officer Errol Gaskin, responded to the scene.

As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding a fire, police are appealing to anyone who can provide any information that could assist to contact the nearest police station.