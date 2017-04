Wanted man Shamar Welch captured

Wanted man Shamar Renaldo Welch has been captured.

Welch, 28, who is also known as “Sammy”, of Rochester Road, Grazettes, St Michael, was apprehended by police today at Yearwood Land, Black Rock, St Micheal.

The police say he is currently assisting them with investigations.

Police Public Relations Officer acting Inspector Roland Cobbler has thanked the public and the media for their assistance.