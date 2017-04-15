Sharaz Obrian Patel wanted by the police

Police continue to seek the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Sharaz Obrian Patel, alias “Dappa”, who is wanted in connection with serious criminal matters.

Patel’s last known address is Upper Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael.

He is about five foot three inches in height, slim build and brown in complexion. He has an average nose and lips and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm with the words “Out Law”.

The police say Patel is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Patel is advised that he can present himself to the Black Rock Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the nearest police station.

The police are also reminding the public that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons and anyone caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.