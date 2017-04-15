Prostate cancer to be discussed

Prostate Cancer will be the topic of discussion when the Men and Women’s Health Group at the Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic meets on Thursday, April 20, at the polyclinic, Wildey, St Michael.

Barbados is said to have one of the highest rates of prostate cancer worldwide with 100 deaths from the disease in 2016 compared to 50 from breast cancer.

While there has been an increase in men being screened for prostate cancer, officials at Cancer Support Services say the numbers are still too low.

Thursday’s discussion, which begins at 6:00 p.m., will be led by Dr Joseph Herbert.

All interested persons are invited to attend.