Marijuana concealed among baby items

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and trafficking of cannabis.

On April 13, Reshawn Shamar Best of Pilgrim Lane, Christ Church, visited the Seawell Air Services Bond to clear a shipment consigned to him.

On inspection of the shipment by customs officers, five transparent packages containing cannabis were discovered concealed among baby items. The matter was reported to the police and Best was subsequently arrested and charged.

He appeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredericks in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today and was granted bail in the sum of $5000 with one surety. He has been booked to reappear in the District ‘B’ Court on April 20.