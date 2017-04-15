Dominican held with 128 rounds of ammunition

Police have arrested and charged 62-year-old Dominican national Pat Thomas with unlawful possession of 128 rounds of ammunition.

On Thursday, April 13, Thomas, who is also a US citizen, arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport on a flighted from the United States.

During a search of his luggage, customs officers discovered the ammunition concealed in two pairs of socks.

Thomas appeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredericks in the District ‘A’ Court today and was remanded to prison to reappear in the District ‘B’ Court on April 19.

9 Responses to Dominican held with 128 rounds of ammunition

  1. Horace Boyce
    Horace Boyce April 15, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Do they come any dumber than this

  2. Diane Elaine Dias
    Diane Elaine Dias April 15, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    I guess the gun in Dominica must’ve run out of bullets , and he had to go for more , since he can’t order them off of Amazon.

  3. Marlene Brown
    Marlene Brown April 15, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    At his age! Find out the root

  4. Cranberry Cox
    Cranberry Cox April 15, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Probably not his first time bringing in either. DUMBASS

  5. Kaiser Sose
    Kaiser Sose April 15, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    5 years for every bullet they foud that should be his sentence

  6. Diana Cummins
    Diana Cummins April 15, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Find out who is the receiver,or he was on his way in transit to Syria..

  7. Lo Turner
    Lo Turner April 15, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Shocking.

  8. RB April 15, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    …also a US citizen – I guess that explains it

