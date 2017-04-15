Dominican held with 128 rounds of ammunition

Police have arrested and charged 62-year-old Dominican national Pat Thomas with unlawful possession of 128 rounds of ammunition.

On Thursday, April 13, Thomas, who is also a US citizen, arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport on a flighted from the United States.

During a search of his luggage, customs officers discovered the ammunition concealed in two pairs of socks.

Thomas appeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredericks in the District ‘A’ Court today and was remanded to prison to reappear in the District ‘B’ Court on April 19.