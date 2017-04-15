Dominican held with 128 rounds of ammunition
Police have arrested and charged 62-year-old Dominican national Pat Thomas with unlawful possession of 128 rounds of ammunition.
On Thursday, April 13, Thomas, who is also a US citizen, arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport on a flighted from the United States.
During a search of his luggage, customs officers discovered the ammunition concealed in two pairs of socks.
Thomas appeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredericks in the District ‘A’ Court today and was remanded to prison to reappear in the District ‘B’ Court on April 19.
Do they come any dumber than this
I guess the gun in Dominica must’ve run out of bullets , and he had to go for more , since he can’t order them off of Amazon.
Hahahaha this comment for d year murdaaa
At his age! Find out the root
Probably not his first time bringing in either. DUMBASS
5 years for every bullet they foud that should be his sentence
Find out who is the receiver,or he was on his way in transit to Syria..
Shocking.
…also a US citizen – I guess that explains it