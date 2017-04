BT CARIFTA REPORT: Marcus wins Barbados’ first medal

Kalvin Marcus claimed Barbados’ first medal in the 46th CARIFTA Games now on at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curaçao.

Marcus copped silver with a throw of 60.40m in the Under-20 Boys Javelin behind Keyon Burton of Jamaica with a distance of 62.14m.