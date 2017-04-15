Big plans for Oistins

Multiple development projects are in line for Oistins, Prime Minister Freundel Stuart announced this evening as he opened the 40th Oistins Fish Festival.

Declaring that “the outlook for the future of Oistins is positive,” he revealed that the development plans included the establishment of a sea port to facilitate a water taxi service from Oistins to Bridgetown to be used by commuters to help ease rush hour traffic on Highway 7.

Addressing an audience that included Stella Lady St John, who along with her husband Barbados’ third prime minister, the late Sir Bernard St John, conceptualized and started the festival, Stuart spoke of a number of short term and medium-term projects that will come out of the soon to be approved Physical Development Plan 2017.

The Prime Minister referred to the creation of a continuous waterfront pedestrian route between Enterprise and Welches beaches; creation of a transport terminal by relocating the existing bus terminal to the land side of Highway 7; creation of a beachfront park on the site now occupied by that terminal; and upgrading of sidewalks and pavements for increased pedestrian safety.

For her part, Lady St John repeated a call she made last year for a fisherman’s academy for young people that would not only ensure that the tradition of fishing remains alive but provide training for future workers.