Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000 is back on

After a lay day, the World Surf League (WSL) Barbados Surf Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 has been called on for women’s Round Four action with men’s Round Four set to follow. North America Tour Manager, Brian Robbins, and event organizers arrived early this morning to greatly improved conditions for the call.

“The waves are back this morning with much more consistency and the size we saw two days ago so we’re on right at eight o’clock,” Robbins said. “It’s a big day of competition and it was well worth the wait instead of forcing heats yesterday. We’re looking to run women’s Round Four, along with men’s Round Four and Five so everyone’s excited to get back underway with a lot talent in the draw.”

Former women’s Championship Tour (CT) competitor Alesa Quizon (HAW), Brittany Penaroza (HAW), Mikaela Greene (AUS) and Caroline Marks (USA) will battle for two spots into Round Five.

Finishing off women’s Round Four, local Barbadian, and Quizon’s former CT counterpart, Chelsea Tuach (BRB) is pitted in a stacked heat with Tessa Thyssen (BLM), wildcard selection Kirra Pinkerton (USA) and Maud Le Car (FRA).

Peterson Crisanto (BRA), Victor Bernardo (BRA), Santiago Muniz (ARG) and Hiroto Arai (JPN) will be the first in the water for men’s Round Four action.

Former men’s Dream Tour Keanu Asing (HAW) will be locked into a big matchup with Lucas Silveira (BRA), Nomme Mignot (FRA) and Michael Dunphy (USA) in Round Four, Heat 5.

Event standout Evan Geiselman (USA) is set to take on another former CT competitor Ricardo Christie (NZL), along with Tanner Hendrickson (HAW) and Luel Felipe (BRA) in Round Four, Heat 7.

Upcoming Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000 Women’s Round Four Matchups:

Heat 1: Alessa Quizon (HAW), Brittany Penaroza (HAW), Mikaela Greene (AUS), Caroline Marks (USA)

Heat 2: Holly Wawn (AUS), Chelsea Roett (BRB), Philippa Anderson (AUS), Tia Blanco (USA)

Heat 3: Brisa Hennessy (HAW), Mahina Maeda (HAW), Claire Bevilacqua (AUS), Bailey Nagy (HAW)

Heat 4: Tessa Thyssen (BLM), Kirra Pinkerton (USA), Chelsea Tuach (BRB), Maud Le Car (FRA)

Upcoming Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000 Men’s Round Four Matchups:

Heat 1: Peterson Crisanto (BRA), Victor Bernardo (BRA), Santiago Muniz (ARG), Hiroto Arai (JPN)

Heat 2: Deivid Silva (BRA), Timothee Bisso (GLP), Mateus Herdy (BRA), Soli Bailey (AUS)

Heat 3: Andy Criere (ESP), Rafael Teixeira (BRA), Tomas Fernandes (PRT), Shane Campbell (AUS)

Heat 4: Gatien Delahaye (FRA), Mikey Wright (AUS), Seth Moniz (HAW), Bino Lopes (BRA)

Heat 5: Keanu Asing (HAW), Lucas Silveira (BRA), Nomme Mignot (FRA), Michael Dunphy (USA)

Heat 6: Bruce Mackie (BRB), Daiki Tanaka (JPN), Weslley Dantas (BRA), Hiroto Ohhara (JPN)

Heat 7: Evan Geiselman (USA), Ricardo Christie (NZL), Tanner Hendrickson (HAW), Luel Felipe (BRA)

Heat 8: Flavio Nakagima (BRA), Robson Santos (BRA), Alex Ribeiro (BRA), Josh Burke (BRB)