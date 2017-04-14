UPDATE – Woman collapses and dies at City bus terminal

The bustling River Road Bus Terminal came to a standstill Thursday afternoon, when a 60-year-old woman collapsed and died at the transport hub.

When Barbados TODAY arrived on the scene, the body of Elizabeth Estwick of The Pine, St Michael was covered with a metallic sheet, while a small crowd was beginning to gather as officers of the Royal Barbados Police Force secured the scene.

A vendor who did not want to be named told Barbados TODAY that Estwick had exhibited signs of being “light headed” and passers-by quickly came to her aid.

While awaiting medical and police assistance, the woman died around 2 p.m.

“People think it was a heart attack or something. She was sitting down just fine . . . before the police came,” the vendor said.

The sudden passing of their mother was too much for Estwick’s three children who were too distraught to talk when Barbados TODAY visited their Pine, St Michael home.

However, neighbours said they were shocked at the news of Estwick’s sudden death, describing it as a saddening moment.