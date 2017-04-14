UPDATE – Mass casualty

Twenty-one Injured in three-vehicle smash-up

Over 20 people were hurt, five of them seriously, in a mid-afternoon accident at Dukes Bottom, St Thomas, causing a frightful scene and prompting a mass casualty emergency.

The three-vehicle smash-up, which occurred around 3:15 p.m. and involved a minibus carrying 18 passengers, a motorcar and a motor-van, left 21 people nursing injuries.

Up until the time of publication, police had not released the names of the 30-year-old male driver of the minibus, the 39-year-old male driver of the motor van or 44-year-old female driver of the overturned motorcar.

When Barbados TODAY arrived on the scene, the frightened screams of the injured, presumably from the minibus, echoed amid the chaos.

The Jackson minibus, which was en route to Bridgetown, was transporting a number of adults and students of the Hillaby Turner’s Hall Primary School.

A small crowd of curious onlookers and concerned motorists had congregated along the blocked intersection, which was filled with ambulances and police vehicles.

Of the five people reported to be suffering serious injuries, two were immediately transported to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

A mass casualty team comprised four doctors from the Accident and Emergency Department of the QEH, two fire officials and two fire tenders, and the Barbados Defence Force administered treatment to the injured parties.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.