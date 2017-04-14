Two on drug-related charges

Two people are on remand this Easter weekend having been arrested and charged in connection with several drug-related offences.

Rodney Omar Byer, 39, of Airy Hill, St George, and 26-year-old Makeba Nititu Henry, of Fairy Valley, Christ Church, have been charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to supply, trafficking of cannabis and unlawful possession of apparatus. Byer also faces an additional charge of cultivation of cannabis.

On Thursday, April 13, members of the Drug Squad executed search warrants at the residences of both men. They found 9.5 kilo, with an estimated street value $38,000, at Byer’s home, and 21grams, with an estimated street value $105, at home of Henry.

Both men appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court and were remanded to reappear in the District ‘B’ Court on May 19.